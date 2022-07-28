This Stamp-Sized Ultrasound Patch Can Image Internal Organs

(Wired) – When a patient goes into a clinic for an ultrasound of their stomach, they lie down on crinkly paper atop an exam table. A clinician spreads a thick goo on their abdomen, then presses a small probe into it to send acoustic waves into the patient’s body. These waves bounce off their soft tissues and body fluids, returning to the probe to be translated into a 2D image. As the probe moves over the person’s stomach, a blurry black-and-white picture appears onscreen for the clinician to read. (Read More)