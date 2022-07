New Study Finds Conclusive Evidence That Head Trauma Leads to CTE

(Axios) – For the first time, conclusive evidence has been found that repeated head trauma leads to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), an incurable brain disease. Why it matters: A new study, carried out by nine universities and the Concussion Legacy Foundation, determined athletes in contact sports are 68 times more likely to develop CTE than the general public. (Read More)