The M.M.A. Doctor’s Dilemma: To Stop or Not to Stop the Fight

(New York Times) – Referees, often former fighters or trainers themselves, can stop a fight if they think a fighter is too injured to defend him- or herself. So can ringside physicians, who determine whether fighters are fit to step into the ring and to stay there. In combat sports, physicians have had to reckon with the precarious ethics of their role. “I’m clearing someone to fight today, 20 years from now he walks into my office and has C.T.E., he has Parkinson’s,” said Dr. Nitin Sethi, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and board member of the Association of Ringside Physicians, or A.R.P., which formed in 1997. “Every doctor who works ringside should feel conflicted.” (Read More)