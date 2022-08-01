Alzheimer’s Researchers Are Looking Beyond Plaques and Tangles for New Treatments

(NPR) – The field of Alzheimer’s research is branching out. After decades of focusing on the sticky amyloid plaques and tangled tau fibers associated with the disease, brain researchers are searching for other potential causes of impaired memory and thinking. That search is on full display this week at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego, where sessions are exploring factors including genes, brain injury, clogged arteries and inflammation. (Read More)