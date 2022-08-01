The Campaign to Rename Monkeypox Gets Complicated

(STAT News) – Since the earliest days of the current global monkeypox outbreak, scientists and public health authorities have been calling for the disease to be renamed, arguing that it has racist overtones and carries a stigma that will hinder efforts to stop its spread. In mid-June, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said his agency agreed, and would be working with partners to rename the virus itself, the disease it causes, and the two clades or strains of the virus, each named after the parts of Africa where they are found. Nearly seven weeks later, none of that has happened yet. It’s very likely some of it may not happen at all. (Read More)