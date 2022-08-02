Polio Found in New York Wastewater as State Assesses Virus’ Spread

(Medscape) – The polio virus was present in wastewater in a New York City suburb a month before health officials there announced a confirmed case of the disease last month, state health officials said on Monday, urging residents to be sure they have been vaccinated.The discovery of the disease from wastewater samples collected in June means the virus was present in the community before the Rockland County adult’s diagnosis was made public July 21. (Read More)