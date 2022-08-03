Red Cross Beginning to Screen Blood Donors for Monkeypox

(STAT News) – As monkeypox continues its relentless spread around the globe, organizations in the U.S. are taking steps to safeguard the nation’s blood supply. In addition to the temperature checks that are part of standard health screens for prospective donors, the American Red Cross is adding arm examinations to check for the distinctive lesions that are a hallmark of the disease. And beginning in October, the Red Cross will require individuals who have been diagnosed with monkeypox or exposed to someone with a monkeypox infection to wait at least 21 days before giving blood. (Read More)