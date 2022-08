US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

(Associated Press) – The federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday to bolster the response to the monkeypoxoutbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans. The announcement will free up money and other resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body. (Read More)