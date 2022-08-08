Study Connects Climate Hazards to 58% of Infectious Diseases

(STAT News) – Climate hazards such as flooding, heat waves, and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera, and anthrax, a study says. Researchers looked through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses and found that 218 out of the known 375 human infectious diseases, or 58%, seemed to be made worse by one of 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Climate Change. (Read More)