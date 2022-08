Analysis: More Chinese Women Delay or Give Up on Having Babies After Zero-COVID Ordeal

(Reuters) – Studies have shown that pandemics and economic uncertainty historically weigh on birth rates around the world. But, particular to China, its uncompromising “zero-COVID” policy of promptly stamping out any outbreaks with strict controls on people’s lives may have caused profound damage on their desire to have children, demographers say. (Read More)