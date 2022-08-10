What Scientists Know–And Don’t Know–About How Monkeypox Spreads

(STAT News) – In some ways, the virus is acting differently than it has in the past. For decades, researchers in West and Central Africa, where the virus is endemic, have observed that outbreaks there tend to be self-limiting. A single case or small cluster would pop up occasionally, caused by hunting and handling infected animals or being bitten by one, but those spillover events rarely kicked off long chains of transmission within communities. As researchers rush to understand exactly what is different about this global outbreak, they’re finding that for the most part, monkeypox is still the same it’s always been. The mechanisms of how it moves from host to host remain unchanged. What’s different is the environment and the social networks monkeypox now finds itself in. (Read More)