Self-Taught AI Shows Similarities to How the Brain Works

(Quanta) – Now some computational neuroscientists have begun to explore neural networks that have been trained with little or no human-labeled data. These "self-supervised learning" algorithms have proved enormously successful at modeling human language and, more recently, image recognition. In recent work, computational models of the mammalian visual and auditory systems built using self-supervised learning models have shown a closer correspondence to brain function than their supervised-learning counterparts. To some neuroscientists, it seems as if the artificial networks are beginning to reveal some of the actual methods our brains use to learn.