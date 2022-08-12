Blood Test for Cancer Now Available, But Is It Ready for Prime Time?

(WebMD) – Current screening for cancer focuses on one cancer at a time: for example, mammograms for breast cancer and colonoscopy for colorectal cancer. In contrast, the Galleri test involves just one blood sample, which is then analyzed for particles that are shed by all cancers into the bloodstream, known as cell-free or circulating tumor DNA. It detects whether there is cancer present, and where the cancer may be. This test “completely changes the way we think about screening for cancer,” says Jeff Venstrom, MD, chief medical officer at GRAIL, the company marketing the test. But there is some concern among doctors that widespread use of the test is premature. (Read More)