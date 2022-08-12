Why a Life-Threatening Pregnancy Complication Is on the Rise

It's impossible to pinpoint when ob-gyns sensed that preeclampsia—a surge in blood pressure in the later stages of pregnancy that endangers both mother and baby—was increasing among their patients during the COVID pandemic. Preeclampsia affects some two hundred thousand pregnant people in the U.S. per year, and case numbers had been ticking steadily upward for a couple of decades (although some of this increase was attributable to improvements in how doctors diagnose the disease). But this seemed to be more than an uptick; this felt like a jump. Physicians describe not a eureka moment but a creeping realization, a longitudinal hunch. Group texts and Facebook forums lit up with talk of more patients whose labor had to be induced early owing to blood-pressure spikes; doctors told one another that they were seeing more preterm births and more stillbirths.