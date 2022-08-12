Wastewater Monitoring Identifies Polioviruses in New York City

(STAT News) – New York state health authorities announced Friday that polioviruses have been found in wastewater from New York City, further amplifying the geographic range at risk of seeing polio cases in the state. The viruses found in New York City do not appear to be genetically linked to the viruses in the recent polio case detected in nearby Rockland County, the state’s department of health said on its website. (Read More)