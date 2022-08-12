New Research Finds Blood Tests Can Predict Severe Outcomes of Brain Injury

(STAT News) – Simple blood tests taken on the day of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) can predict with fairly high reliability which patients are likely to die and which are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study published Wednesday in Lancet Neurology. The rapid assay looks for two protein biomarkers — GFAP, found in glial cells, and UCH-L1, found in neurons. Tests of both biomarkers have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for their ability to show structural damage to the brain and are used as tools to determine if patients with mild TBI should have costly CT scans. (Read More)