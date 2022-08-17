Buy a Rural Hospital for $100? Investors Pick Up Struggling Institutions for Pennies

(NPR) – The hospitals Braden Health is taking over sit in one of the worst spots in one of the worst states for rural hospital closures. Tennessee has experienced 16 closures since 2010 — second only to the far more populous state of Texas, which has had at least 21 closures. The local governments that own these facilities are finding that remarkably few companies — with any level of experience — are interested in buying them. And those that are willing don’t want to pay much, if anything. (Read More)