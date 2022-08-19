Risk of ‘Brain Fog’ and Other Conditions Persists Up to Two Years After Covid Infection

(STAT News) – Among the many worrying consequences of Covid-19, neuropsychiatric conditions rank high. A year ago researchers from Oxford University reported that 1 in 3 patients experienced mood disorders, strokes, or dementia six months after Covid infection. Now the same group is back with a longer-term analysis of 1.25 million Covid patient records, including what they believe is the first large-scale look at children and at new variants. Their news is both bad and good. (Read More)