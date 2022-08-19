Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers Are Expanding in the Post-Roe Era

(Axios) – The centers, mostly nonprofits with religious affiliations, have generated comments and concern by appearing to offer medical services. Health providers and abortion rights advocates say they could further limit patients’ ability to get accurate information and timely care in the post-Roe landscape. The big picture: Health experts say the centers violate principles of medical ethics. The Charlotte Lozier Institute, an anti-abortion research organization, found that most of the centers’ staff are not health professionals. (Read More)