Digital Therapy May ‘Rewire’ the Brain to Improve Tinnitus

(Medscape) – A cell phone app that combines white noise, active game-based therapy, and counseling could help “rewire” the brain to provide relief from tinnitus symptoms, new research suggests. In a randomized controlled trial, results at 12 weeks showed patients with tinnitus reported clinically meaningful reductions in ratings of annoyance, inability to ignore, unpleasantness, and loudness after using a digital polytherapeutic app prototype that focuses on relief, relaxation, and attention-focused retraining. (Read More)