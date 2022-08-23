Novel Internet-Delivered Intervention Improves Tic Severity in Tourette Syndrome

(Medscape) – A novel internet-delivered, therapist-supported version of exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy can yield improvements in tic severity in Tourette syndrome (TS) or chronic tic disorder (CTD), new research suggests. In a randomized controlled trial (RCT), more than 200 adolescents with TS or CTD received either 10 weeks of therapist-supported internet-delivered ERP for tics or therapist-supported internet education for tics. Results showed that both groups had significant improvement in tics from baseline to 3-month follow-up, but almost half of participants in the ERP group vs about one third of participants in the education group were classified as treatment responders. (Read More)