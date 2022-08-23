Novel Internet-Delivered Intervention Improves Tic Severity in Tourette Syndrome

August 23, 2022

(Medscape) – A novel internet-delivered, therapist-supported version of exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy can yield improvements in tic severity in Tourette syndrome (TS) or chronic tic disorder (CTD), new research suggests. In a randomized controlled trial (RCT), more than 200 adolescents with TS or CTD received either 10 weeks of therapist-supported internet-delivered ERP for tics or therapist-supported internet education for tics. Results showed that both groups had significant improvement in tics from baseline to 3-month follow-up, but almost half of participants in the ERP group vs about one third of participants in the education group were classified as treatment responders. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Emerging Technologies, Neuroethics, News

Ad