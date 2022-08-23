‘A Golden Age’: Long Neglected in Medicine, Rare Kidney Diseases See a Surge in Research

(STAT News) – IgA nephropathy has no cure; not even transplants are a lasting fix for patients, who are often diagnosed in their 20s and 30s. And for a long time, as nephrology research in general languished, there was only a single FDA-approved treatment. But in the last decade, a simpler, faster regulatory path has opened the door for dozens of other possible IgAN treatments, ushering in a new era of innovation in rare kidney diseases, researchers, pharma executives and advocates told STAT. (Read More)