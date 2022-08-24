Could Tiny Blood Clots Cause Long COVID’s Puzzling Symptoms?

(Nature) – Researchers are baffled by long COVID: hundreds of studies have tried to unpick its mechanism, without much success. Now some scientists, and an increasing number of people with the condition, have been lining up behind the as-yet-unproven hypothesis that tiny, persistent clots might be constricting blood flow to vital organs, resulting in the bizarre constellation of symptoms that people experience. (Read More)