Half of Health Care Facilities Around the World Lack Basic Hygiene, WHO Finds

(Axios) – Half of the health care facilities around the world lack basic hygiene services like water and soap, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said in a new report out Tuesday. Why it matters: Poor hygiene conditions put the approximately 3.85 billion people who depend on the facilities at greater risk of disease and infection, WHO and UNICEF said. (Read More)