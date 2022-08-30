Texas Reports Death Tied to Monkeypox

(STAT News) – Texas health officials on Tuesday reported the death of a person with monkeypox — what appears to be the first fatal case in the United States during the unprecedented global outbreak of the virus. The unidentified person was a resident of Harris County, which is home to Houston, and was “severely immunocompromised,” according to the state health department. The agency released few other details — including the person’s sex and age — but said it was an adult. (Read More)