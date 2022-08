Unprecedented! Incredible! Scientific Grant Applications Are Getting Heavier on Hype

(STAT News) – Whether consciously or unconsciously, scientists use subjective language to promote their work. And while it’s not strictly unethical like data manipulation or more severe forms of spin, those kind of linguistic choices can affect how proposals are evaluated, for better or for worse, said study author Neil Millar from Japan’s University of Tsukuba. (Read More)