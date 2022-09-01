Asymptomatic Infections Drive Many Epidemics, Including Monkeypox, Polio, and COVID

(Medscape) – Monkeypox, COVID, and polio: These three very different diseases have been dominating news cycles recently, but they share at least one common characteristic: some people can become infected — and in turn infect others — while showing no symptoms. In 1883, the famous bacteriologist Friedrich Loeffler (1852–1915) recognized that an individual’s asymptomatic carriage of bacteria could lead to diphtheria in others. Now, as then, asymptomatically infected people present a conundrum: How do you fight the spread of a disease when you can’t identify some of the people who are spreading it? (Read More)