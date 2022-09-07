Stress and Depression Are Better Long Covid Indicators Than Physical Comorbidities, New Study Says

(STAT News) – Studies have repeatedly suggested that physical conditions like immunosuppression and hypertension can increase a person's risk not only for severe Covid but also long Covid. But in a new study, researchers found that psychological stressors such as depression, anxiety, and loneliness were more predictive of Covid patients' likelihood of experiencing long Covid than classically associated physical factors.