As Masks Are Shed, a Routine Visit to a Medical Office Can Pose Covid Risks for Some Patients

For tens of millions of Americans who are at high risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19, or live with such people — either from age, underlying medical conditions, or immunodeficiency — not much has changed since the spring of 2020. They're still mostly hunkering down at home. They don't go out to eat or see a movie or take in a concert. Often the only exception they make is a visit to the doctor's office. But as the third pandemic fall looms ahead, with mask mandates dropped and isolation requirements relaxed, many high-risk individuals are increasingly anxious about contracting Covid while accessing necessary routine health care.