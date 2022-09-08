Abortion Clinic Web Pages Offer No Safeguard from Tracking Women, Study Says

(UPI) – Women who seek abortions are being urged to take significant precautions when searching for information on their computers and cell phones now that the Supreme Court has reversed Roe vs. Wade. That’s because virtually all U.S.-based abortion clinic web pages include a third-party tracking code that enables entities to sell or share browsing data with law enforcement or civil litigants, new research indicates. (Read More)