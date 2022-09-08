Forehead Thermometer Readings May Not Be as Accurate for Black Patients, Study Finds

(NPR) – Forehead thermometers may not be as accurate in reading temperatures for Black hospitalized patients, compared to oral thermometers, according to researchers at Emory University and the University of Hawaii. The chances of a forehead thermometer detecting fevers in Black patients were 26% lower than oral thermometers. Though the differences were small, the researchers noted that fevers could slip under the radar if the number is below commonly used thresholds. (Read More)