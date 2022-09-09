Clinics Ovewhelmed with Out-of-State Patients Push Abortions Later in Pregnancy

(Axios) – A crush of out-of-state patients at abortion clinics is causing backlogs in care and forcing some to have the procedure later in their pregnancies, when treatment is more intensive and costs are higher. The big picture: It’s a byproduct of more people traveling across state lines in the post-Roe landscape and testing reproductive health providers in states that don’t have abortion bans. (Read More)