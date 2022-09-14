WHO: COVID End ‘in Sight,’ Deaths at Lowest Since March 2020

(Associated Press) – The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19. (Read More)