Johns Hopkins Slows Frequency of Covid-19 Data Publication

(Wall Street Journal) – Johns Hopkins University is scaling back its comprehensive efforts to track the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. The data dashboard the university introduced in January 2020 has notched more than 800 million page views as government officials, researchers and the general public have scanned for context on cases, deaths and other metrics. But the dashboard has been increasingly hampered by a reduction in data reporting in the U.S. and beyond, according to university officials who run the project. (Read More)