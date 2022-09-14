Brain Inflammation, Spinal Cord Lesions Emerge in U.S. Monkeypox Cases

(MedPage Today) – Brain inflammation and spinal cord lesions associated with monkeypox were identified in two men in the U.S., according to a report published by the CDC. In two previously healthy young gay men with confirmed systemic monkeypox virus infections, encephalomyelitis appeared within days of illness onset, reported Daniel Pastula, MD, MHS, of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, and co-authors in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Read More)