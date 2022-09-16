At a Fashion Show for People with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Models Take Back Their Own Stories

(STAT News) – Ian walked with a slight limp. Many of the other models, who included students, writers, an artist, and big-time social media influencers, used motorized wheelchairs. The event, covered in Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily, was part of an initiative to raise awareness about the lives and needs of people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a condition in which damaged or destroyed motor neurons lead to various levels of disability. All the clothes were specially designed. Ian’s suit, according to an event brochure, featured a magnetic closure to create the look of buttons without imposing the challenge of fastening them. (Read More)