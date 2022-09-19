The US Is Launching a Trial for Blood Tests That Promise to Catch Cancers Earlier

(MIT Technology Review) – Most cancers can’t be reliably screened for before symptoms begin–tools like mammograms and pap smears are exceptions, not the rule. To improve detection, dozens of companies have designed single tests to spot signs of multiple kinds of cancer in blood drawn from a patient’s arm. Now, a national trial is preparing to launch in the US to see how good these tests actually are. (Read More)