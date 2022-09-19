Games That Push the Brain to the Limit Get Scientists’ Attention in Fight Against Dementia

(Wall Street Journal) – You may be able to prevent or delay dementia with changes in diet and exercise, research has found. Now another possible tool for avoiding dementia is getting researchers’ attention: specially designed videogames. Companies are marketing a crop of digital games that promise a workout for the brain, with a battery of speed, attention and memory exercises. Researchers are working on them, too. Scientists are studying whether such “brain training” games can help stave off or delay age-related deterioration in the brain. (Read More)