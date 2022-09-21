Dozens of Civil Rights Groups Are Calling on Amazon and MGM to Cancel Ring Nation Reality Show

(The Verge) – Amazon and MGM are marketing Ring Nation, their upcoming reality TV show hosted by comedian and former NSA agent Wanda Sykes, as “a new twist on the popular clip show genre.” But over 40 different civil rights organizations are now speaking out against the program for being a dangerous piece of pro-surveillance corporate propaganda and are calling on the studios to cancel the show before it ever sees the light of day. (Read More)