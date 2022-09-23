AI Tool May Improve Prediction of Colorectal Cancer Recurrence

(Medscape) – Using artificial intelligence (AI), researchers have developed an algorithm that can help improve the prediction of colorectal cancer (CRC) recurrence. The QuantCRC algorithm can identify patients with CRC who might be able to skip chemotherapy, given a low probability of recurrence, and identify those patients at high risk for recurrence who may benefit from more intensive treatment or follow-up, the researchers say.