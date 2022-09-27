Study Finds Gaps in Reporting Harms from U.S. Cancer Screenings

(Axios) – Reporting on the physical and psychological harms from cancer screenings is inconsistent, making it hard to compare risks with rewards and potentially exposing patients to unnecessary hazards, according to new research published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Why it matters: Assessing the tradeoffs is critical, because most of the people screened won’t have a detectable disease at the time of screening and will not benefit from early detection. (Read More)