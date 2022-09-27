In New Guidance, FDA Says AI Tools to Warn of Sepsis Should Be Regulated as Devices

(STAT News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday published a list of artificial intelligence tools that should be regulated as medical devices, in some cases appearing to expand its oversight of previously unregulated software products. In a new final guidance for industry, the agency specified that tools designed to warn caregivers of sepsis, a life-threatening complication of infection, should come under regulatory review. Health software vendors have been selling tools designed to flag the condition for years without obtaining clearance from the FDA.