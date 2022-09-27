‘It Is Sinking Us Even Further’: STI Clinics, Already Stretched Thin, Strain Under Weight of Monkeypox Response

(STAT News) – The recent surge of monkeypox cases has largely been concentrated among men who have sex with men, with the virus spreading through sexual contact. In some cases, symptoms have included lesions on the penis or anus. Many people with monkeypox also have HIV or another recent STI. That means a large brunt of the response has fallen to clinics and organizations that specialize in STI and HIV/AIDS care, a network that for years has complained about a lack of resources even as they faced spiking STI rates.