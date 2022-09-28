What It Costs to Get an Abortion Now

(New York Times) – Abortion funds have for decades helped cover the cost of the procedure — about $500 in the first trimester and $2,000 or more in the second trimester — for those who cannot afford it. But they are playing a bigger role since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking in more donations and disbursing more money to more patients than ever before. Since the court’s decision, abortion has been banned in large parts of the Midwest and the South. Those seeking abortions must travel farther and stay longer, often spending thousands of dollars on added costs beyond the procedure itself, including flights, hotels, child care, food and gas. (Read More)