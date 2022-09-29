Johns Hopkins Doctor and Army Doctor Spouse Charged with Conspiring to Give U.S. Soldiers’ Medical Info to Russia

(NBC News) – The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s spouse, Anna Gabrielian, a Russian-speaker who is affiliated with Johns Hopkins, according to a Hopkins webpage. They are charged with offering sensitive information to an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a representative of the Russian Embassy. (Read More)