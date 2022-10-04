What Role Does the Uterine Microbiome Play in Fertility?

(Medscape) – Until the second half of the 20th century, it was believed that the uterine cavity was sterile. Since then, technological advances have provided insight into the nature of the microbiome throughout the female reproductive tract. The role of these microorganisms on the fertility of women of reproductive age has been the subject of research. Is there an “optimal microbiome” for fertility? Can changing the microbiome of the uterine cavity affect fertility? There is still no definitive scientific response to these questions. (Read More)