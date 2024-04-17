Could the U.S. Force Treatment on Mentally Ill People (Again)?

(NPR) – One of the most difficult and expensive questions that a society faces is how to care for those who cannot care for themselves, and how to pay for it. Over the last century, the United States has radically changed how it answers this question when it comes to treating people with severe mental illnesses. Now we appear to be on the brink of another major change.

In the mid-to-late 20th century, America closed most of the country’s mental hospitals. The policy has come to be known as deinstitutionalization. Today, it’s increasingly blamed for the tragedy that thousands of mentally ill people sleep on our city streets. (Read More)