Influencers Love Ozempic–But They Aren’t Telling You About the Risks

(Wall Street Journal) – The friends and influencers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube talking up drugs for weight loss aren’t always giving the full story.

Social media is displacing physicians as the trusted authorities on whether patients should take one of the medicines. People are not only deciding to take a weight-loss drug—called GLP-1s— based on posts by friends and influencers but sometimes also skipping their doctor to go with one mentioned online. (Read More)