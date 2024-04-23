Haiti Health System Nears Collapse as Medicine Dwindles, Gangs Attack Hospitals and Ports Stay Shut

(ABC News) – Haiti’s health system has long been fragile, but it’s now nearing total collapse after gangs launched coordinated attacks on Feb. 29, targeting critical infrastructure in the capital and beyond.

The violence has forced several medical institutions and dialysis centers to close, including Haiti’s largest public hospital. Located in downtown Port-au-Prince, the Hospital of the State University of Haiti was supposed to reopen on April 1 after closing when the attack began, but gangs have infiltrated it. (Read More)