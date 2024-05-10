Thousands of Kids Prescribed ‘Potentially Harmful’ Drugs for Acute COVID

(MedPage Today) – Clinicians prescribed hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin inappropriately to thousands of children with acute COVID-19, according to a retrospective cohort study.

In a large U.S. all-payer database, 3,602 ivermectin prescriptions and 813 HCQ prescriptions for kids with acute COVID were identified after guidelines recommended against their use, though prescription rates for these medications were less than 1% — 0.03% for HCQ and 0.14% for ivermectin, reported Julianne Burns, MD, MSCE, of Stanford University in California, and colleagues in Pediatrics. (Read More)